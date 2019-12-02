Bigg Boss 13 Day 58 highlights: Pati, Patni Aur Woh cast promote film; Divya Khosla Kumar performs her new song

The Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday saw contestants struggling to come to terms with Devoleena Bhattacharjee's sudden exit from the show.

After greeting the contestants, Salman Khan assigned the Ghalat Faimi ka Gubbara task, where the housemates were expected to clear misunderstandings with one of the inmates by bursting the balloon attached to their headgear. In the midst of all task, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sidharth Shukla got involved in a minor tiff. While Shefali Zariwala chose Rashami Desai's balloon to burst, Rashami and Vishal went for Sidharth, and Mahira picked Asim Riaz.

Check out the preview here

Further, Salman moved back to the studio to invite the Pati, Patni Aur Woh cast Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar, who were on the show to promote their film, and also interact with the housemates. The host also revealed to the studio audience Ananya, who is a self-proclaimed Bigg Boss fan, had cut a themed cake based on the reality show a few years ago on her birthday. The trio chose a game to play with the housemates, in tow with the name of their film, called Kaun Hai Woh. Taking centrestage, they declared the housemates would be divided into groups of three, and they would have to unanimously announce the ‘Woh’ amongst them, based on the questions the three actors asked them. Sidharth and Asim teamed up against Shehnaaz. Mahira and Paras voted against Vishal. Himanshi and Shefali voted against Rashami. Arti and Vishal nominated Bhau. The face of the targeted contestants was dipped in black ink. Watch the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh assign tasks to the housemates

Actor Divya Khosla Kumar was the second guest on the show, who was there to promote her new song video. She performed to her latest song ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’. Divya expressed she always wanted to promote the song on Bigg Boss. She further added how she had requested Salman even before the song was shot, and he happily obliged.

Towards the end, Salman asked inmates to gear up as he began to announce the name of the contestant who may suffer elimination. He revealed Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma had bagged minimum votes. However, after building enough tension among contestants, Salman disclosed there would be eviction since Devoleena had to leave the show midway, owing to health reasons.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 10:11:40 IST