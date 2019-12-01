Bigg Boss 13 Day 57 highlights: Rashami, Vishal confess to theft; Devoleena leaves show due to medical reasons

On Saturday's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan made his entry on stage to 'Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya' from his 1991 film Love. He thanked the audience and fans for the great viewership that the show had garnered.

The camera then took viewers to the Bigg Boss house, where the contestants were asked to gather. Bigg Boss told them that the 13th season of the reality show is the most successful edition so far. Bigg Boss added that the makers have planned to extend the show by five more weeks, exciting most of the housemates.

Following this Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh are summoned to the confession room, where they are asked to tell everybody how they consumed all the pasta that was part of the winning team's luxury budget. Bigg Boss then said that all luxury items have to make their way to the storeroom. Vishal and Sidharth Shukla argue over the confession.

Salman addressed the theft incident and rebuked Vishal and reminded him to follow the rules. He also hinted that he may not host the extended period of Bigg Boss 13. He told the contestants that they put their safety in line and chose Sidharth as house captain.

Salman called Sidharth the king and asked him to tag the contestants as chess pieces. Shehnaaz Gill was haathi (rook), Rashami was ghoda, Paras Chhabra was oont (bishop), Hindustani Bhau was called the pyada (pawn), while Vishal was labelled as the wazir (queen). "Pehle Rashami mujhe wazir lagti thi, but kabhi bani nahi (At first I thought Rashami was a wazir but she never reached that point)," he had said.

After the viewer voting round, Salman announced that Mahira Sharma and Paras were the most likely in danger of eviction from the Bigg Boss house.

Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana make an appearance to promote their show Shubharambh.

Before the show ended, Salman reveals that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will have to exit the house on doctor's advice. He told her that everyone hoped she recovered soon and returned to the show. After this announcement, Rashami burst into tears, while Devoleena asked her to play the game well.

