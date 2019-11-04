Bigg Boss 13 Day 33 highlights: Himanshi Khurana's wild card entry reignites rivalry with Shehnaaz Gill

The Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 on 2 November (Saturday), saw the entry of wild card contestants Arhaan Khan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawalla, Vikas Pathak, Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurana. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Shefali Bagga faced elimination while Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma became the show's first finalists.

The day following the wild card contestants' entry brought with it new drama and tension in the Bigg Boss house.

Himanshi, who has had a turbulent relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, chose to ignore the contestants' niceties and walked passed her. Himanshi's disregard agitated Shehnaaz, who burst into tears when her friends asked her what's wrong. Shehnaaz opened up about her rivalry with Himanshi and even declared that she did not want to remain in the house anymore. She demanded to be summoned to the confession room as well.

Watch a snippet of the episode here

Bigg Boss asked the housemates to name which contestant, old or new, were they unhappy to see in this stage of the season. The majority named Arti Singh, who in a twist, was named the first captain, gaining immunity from elimination this week. She was also given her own private bedroom, bathroom and freedom from daily chores.

Here is the segment

Shehnaaz chose Himanshi for not acknowledging her presence. However, Himanshi picked Arhaan. Later Shehnaaz approached Himanshi in order to make peace. While Himanshi accepted the apology, she said that she had promised her mother to not interact with Shehnaaz. She added that she would also like Shehnaaz to apologise to her parents for insulting them on national television.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 11:50:59 IST