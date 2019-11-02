You are here:

Bigg Boss 13 Day 31 highlights: Paras Chhabra nominated most 'dual-faced' person by wildcard contestants

FP Staff

Nov 02, 2019 10:40:12 IST

The 31st day in the Bigg Boss 13 house began (not surprisingly), with a clash between Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz. As per reports, the fight began after Mahira pointed out that there was a little dirt near the washroom area, but Asim, who was responsible for cleaning that section took major offence to this, and began lashing out.

Rashami Desai later intervened and agreed with Mahira's claim. Asim then asked Rashami to not get involved and got even more riled up. Paras Chhabra was then heard making fun of Asim with Rashami.

Check out posts from Bigg Boss 13

After a while, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a task of ranking each other in terms of a specific character trait that would be declared. The first adjective to be given was dual-faced. Each contestant, through a consensus, had to place themselves in front of the number, with 1 denoting the most dual-faced person and 9, the least. While housemates scattered to discuss the rankings, the process was being secretly watched by the wild card entrants Shefali Jariwala, Tehseen Poonawalla and Khesari Lal Yadav. These three were then asked to give the new rankings.

They chose Paras as the first 'winner' for this category, awarding him first place of the most dual-faced person in the house. Asim Riaz was picked as the least dual-faced. Shefali Bagga and Rashami took on second and third spots, while Arti Singh was placed fifth and Sidharth Shukla, eighth.

In the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the three wild card contestants will interact with Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2019 10:40:12 IST

tags: asim riaz , Bigg Boss , bigg boss 13 , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , NowStreaming , Paras Chhabra , Rashami Desai

also see

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala to enter as a wild card contestant in Salman Khan's reality show; see promo

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala to enter as a wild card contestant in Salman Khan's reality show; see promo

Bigg Boss 13 Day 28 highlights: Siddhartha Dey eliminated in surprise midweek eviction; Karishma Tanna enters house

Bigg Boss 13 Day 28 highlights: Siddhartha Dey eliminated in surprise midweek eviction; Karishma Tanna enters house

Bigg Boss 13 Day 24 highlights: Siddharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra get embroiled in a spat yet again

Bigg Boss 13 Day 24 highlights: Siddharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra get embroiled in a spat yet again