Bigg Boss 13 Day 128 highlights: Mahira Sharma gets evicted two days prior to reality show finale

In the Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma got evicted from the house. As per reports, Shehnaz Gill, Arti Singh, and Mahira Sharma were unsafe for this week, after Sidharth Shukla chose to save Paras Chhabra.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who had visited the Bigg Boss house for the promotions of his upcoming horror franchise Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, was the one to announce the result. Paras, who has been a constant support for Mahira inside the house, became very emotional while wishing her goodbye. Mahira, who was herself quite moved by the eviction, wished everyone else luck for the finale, and exited the house.

Later, Bigg Boss showcased montages of each contestant, charting their journeys on the reality show till this point. After considerable ups and downs, the final six contestants got a chance to relive their entire arc. In a new twist, Bigg Boss got fans and followers to cheer for the six remaining housemates as they witnessed their individual journeys on screen. Arti was the first to go up. When her video began, the TV actress got very emotional, and thanked the show for the fantastic experience. Bigg Boss praised Arti for being one of the few truly independent contestants on the show.

The next to go up was Sidharth Shukla, who was termed the 'Badshaah' (emperor) of the Bigg Boss house. Sidharth was also moved when he saw his video. The remaining contestants will witness their journeys in the next episode.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2020 09:13:28 IST