Bigg Boss 13 Day 127 highlights: Sidharth Shukla defends backing Paras over Shenaz, Arti during Aap Ki Adaalat

The Wednesday episode of Bigg Boss 13 began with Sidharth Shukla being summoned to the kathgara (witness box) to be grilled by India TV journalist Rajat Sharma, in Aap Ki Adaalat fashion.

As per reports, Sidharth was accused of bossing people around him. When asked about his strained relationship with Rashami Desai, Sidharth said matters between them got worse after an article came out, quoting the actress alleging Sidharth jeopardised her equation with co-workers. The article tried to malign his image, he said. Next, he was asked what he felt about Shehnaz Gill, to which he said he had a "different" bond with Shehnaz, and they keep having completely pointless discussions all the time.

When asked why he chose to follow Shehnaz's footsteps, and "flip" in the last task, saving Paras Chhabra instead of Shehnaz or Arti Singh, Sidharth replied by saying he did not consider Shehnaz to be a competitor in the show. At the end of his Aap Ki Adaalat session, Rajat Sharma asked Sidharth to keep a cool head, jokingly asked him to receive Shehnaz's calls when outside the house, and mend his equations with Asim Riaz.

Sharma called Arti on the podium next. When asked about her dependency on Sidharth, Arti agreed. When she was also questioned about Sidharth's choice to go with Paras, instead of her, she replied saying, "He is not responsible for me."

When Shehnaz came up for her grilling session, she was asked whether Sidnaz was a "game plan." She replied saying the coinage came to the fore after she started developing a bond with Sidharth, and not the other way round so it could of course never have been her game plan. Surprising audience members, Shehnaz said she has been largely unsupported throughout her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. When Rajat pointed out that most fans feel Shehnaz has herself ruined her image, the Punjabi singer replied by agreeing. She was later shown an image, where she is telling Sidharth she wants to win him instead of the show by the end of Bigg Boss 13. After watching the video, Shenaz confessed she felt extremely possessive about Sidharth.

When it was Mahira Sharma's turn, she was accused of being invisible in the house. She also told Rajat Sharma she would gladly hand over her trophy to Paras if she won.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2020 08:49:15 IST