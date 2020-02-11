Bigg Boss 13 Day 125 highlights: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar visit sets

The 'Somvaar Ka Vaar' episode on Bigg Boss 13 was replete with guest appearances and special performances. As per reports, host Salman Khan invited the stars of upcoming family comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, and Neena Gupta graced the sets of the reality show. Popular singer Adnan Sami also attended the episode, and crooned in his iconic voice.

Salman entered the house through his 'Me TV,' and played games with the contestants. The 'Paap ki potli' task was introduced, and all the housemates started accusing each other of the 'paaps' they thought were grave during the past week. While Sidharth Shukla handed the tag to Rashami Desai for always pointing fingers at his character in the house, Shehnaz chose Sidharth's name, and complained he does not give enough attention to her.

After the game got over, Rashami was given the 'Paapi of the Season' tag.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan cast shared gol gappas with Salman. The host also asked Ayushmann to sing a song for him.

Later, Adnan Sami came on sets. A popular singer in his own right, Sami has collaborated with Salman on films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Lucky: No Time For Love. Rajat Sharma also appeared on stage, and began an exciting drill with Salman. He put forward some allegations against the actor. Sharma said audience across the board wanted to know answers to important questions like why Salman chooses to return on the show after saying no, each season, and why Salman was hell-bent on playing a spoilsport in the contestants' romantic stories.

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chabbra, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai, and Asim Riaz are the only contestants vying for the trophy now. The grand finale will take place on Saturday.

