Bigg Boss 13 Day 122 highlights: Sidharth Shukla chooses Paras Chhabra over Arti, Shehnaz in immunity task

Bigg Boss 13 is only a week away from the finale. As per reports, Sidharth Shukla backed Paras Chhabra during the final immunity task. Sidharth made the decision of choosing Paras over Arti Singh and Shehnaz Gill.

Paras became very emotional after the move, more so because he was not expecting it.

Both Asim and Rashami tried dissuading Sidharth from the task. At one point, Asim and Sidharth got violent with each other. After Paras was saved, Arti continued crying as she was scared she would leave the show. Later, Asim and Shehnaz also got into a fight because the latter said Asim was responsible for the tag of flipper that has been attached to Shehnaz.

Shehnaz and also got insecure that Asim was backing Arti instead of himself.

After the first round, when Bigg Boss called all the housemates, he reprimanded Rashami and Asim for calling the show biased. When the next round began, Asim refused to take part in it. Sidharth got the keys yet again while Rashami claimed she had hurt herself.

Check posts on Bigg Boss 13

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 09:55:48 IST