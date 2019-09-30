Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 highlights: Salman Khan introduces Ameesha Patel as 'maalkin' of the house

Salman Khan has returned as host of popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13. Unlike the last season, this installment will only feature celebrities as housemates. According to Pinkvilla, this time the makers have fast tracked the pace of the show. The first finale will take place in the fourth week, where one contestant, on the basis of their performance, will get a ticket to the finale. However, they will have to maintain consistency in their performance to ensure they don't lose the ticket.

Khan danced to Bharat's song 'Slow Motion' and then invited the contestants on stage. Sidharth Shukla was joined by Siddhartha Dey, Abu Malik, Azim Riaz and Paras Chhabra. Later the female contestants, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Dalljiet Kaur, Shefali Bagga, Koena Mitra and Arti Singh, made their way to the show's stage and were asked to select their partners to split household tasks with. The pairs were then allotted the duties they will be undertaking.

Ameesha Patel made an appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and performed to Ram Leela's title track. Khan introduced the actress as the 'maalkin' of the house and she will keep a check on every contestant, writes Hindustan Times. Her role in the show will be clearer in the upcoming episodes.

Bhattacharjee said that she wants to shed her image as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and she is not participating with the purpose of finding love. Desai refuted all rumours of marriage to her boyfriend Arhaan Khan, which left other housemates to wonder whether she said this with a strategy in mind. Gill called herself 'Punjabi Katrina' and expressed her admiration for Khan.

Singh, known for her roles in many popular soap operas, entered the show with her brother Krushna Abhishek.

The male contestants were also asked to complete tasks on the first episode itself. While Shukla got the most done, Malik did the least. Instead, he was given a 'disadvantage ring' to take back to the house.

Bigg Boss 13 airs every day at 9 pm on Colors TV.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 10:50:07 IST