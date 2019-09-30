You are here:

Bigg Boss 13 contestants list: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra to be part of Salman Khan's reality show

Bigg Boss Season 13 had its premiere on 29 September (Sunday) with Salman Khan as the host. The makers have, in all the promotional material, teased a mysterious twist in this edition of the show. While the last season saw a mix of commoners and celebrities compete for the prized trophy, Bigg Boss 13 will only feature popular faces.

After his grand entry to Bharat's song 'Slow Motion', Khan introduced all the 13 contestants, who will be housed together over a period of 100 days.

Sidharth Shukla

Jinka kar rahi hai har ladki wait, ab pata chalega unka fate! Naam hai #SidharthShukla , aaye hai karne muqabla on #BiggBoss13!@BeingSalmanKhan

@Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/JMZnGf7mzM — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019

Shukla has been a part of TV shows like Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He also played a role in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's romantic comedy, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. He has also been a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Bhatacharjee shot to fame as Gopi Bahu in the popular soap opera Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She entered the show to the 'Aashiq Banaya Apne' and was allotted to manage the kitchen. She chose to pair up with Shukla.

Siddharth Dey

Siddharth Dey is a writer, who has worked with Khan in the past.

Rashami Desai

Desai is known for her role as Tapasya Rathore in Uttaran. She has also starred in Savdhaan India, Haunted Nights and Adhuri Kahaani Hamari.

Mahira Sharma

Sharma has featured in Naagin 3 and Bepannaah Pyaar.

Shehnaaz Gill

The actress, model and singer has starred in Kala Shah Kala.

Abu Malik

He is music composer Anu Malik's younger brother and stand-up comedian Adaar Malik's father.

Dalljiet Kaur

Kaur said she hopes to revive her career after Bigg Boss 13. She has been a part of shows like Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon?

Shefali Bagga

Bagga is a news anchor, who covers Bollywood news and celebrity gossip.

Asim Riaz

A model by profession, Mahira chose him as her partner as they both come from Jammu and Kashmir.

Koena Mitra

A popular face in Bollywood, Mitra has starred in films like Apna Sapna Money Money, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena among others. She and Riaz were allotted as each other's partners.

Arti Singh

Singh is Govinda's niece and Krushna Abhishiek's sister. She has played pivotal roles in shows like Uttaran, Waaris and Udaan.

Paras Chhabra

Chhabra was previously a contestant on Splitsvilla.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 09:33:45 IST