Bigg Boss 12: Former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana to return as first wild card entry of reality show

FP Staff

Oct,01 2018 16:00:06 IST

Surbhi Rana will be returning to Bigg Boss 12 as the show's first wild card entry. Rana was part of the show's OutHouse Taala Khol segment on Voot before the show's premiere, along with Mital Joshi, Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma. However, she and Joshi were voted out by viewers, writes News18. Only Banik and Verma, who were eliminated on Saturday's episode, made it to the main house.

Surbhi Rana. Image from Twitter

Colors channel's official Twitter also teased the wild card entry.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the former Roadies Xtreme contestant will be likely be paired with Romil Chaudhary, whose partner Nirmal Singh was evicted on Sunday night's episode.

The publication quoted Rana as saying, "I was very confident when I had entered the house for the first time. I don’t want to talk about why I was voted out but yes, it was shocking! That said, I was prepared for any possibility. I always wanted to be on Bigg Boss, so I will be back with a bang. I’m coming back like a wounded tiger who knows what’s happening in the jungle. I’m more dangerous than before. I have analysed everyone’s personality."

According to Indian Express, Rana is a Himachal Pradesh-based scientist and pharmaceutical scientist by profession, who also claims to hold a degree in clinical research.

