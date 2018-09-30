Bigg Boss 12, 29 September, Day 13 written updates: Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik get evicted

The 13th day of Bigg Boss 12 opened with Salman Khan dedicating songs to the contestants. For Sreesanth, who often threatens to leave the house, he sings ‘Ab Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo’. For Anup and Jasleen he croons ‘Hoton Se Choolo Tum’ and for the nominated contestants he sings ‘Lag Gaye 440 Volt Aane Se Mere’. He also reveals that two eliminations will occur in tonight's episode. This week’s nominated contestants are Romil and Nirmal, Somi and Saba, Kriti and Roshmi and Karanvir and Dipika. Ayushmann Khurrana enters the house as a guest and he asks the contestants about the ‘Andhadhun follower’ of the house. The contestants begin voicing their opinions and many housemates vote for Nirmal Singh.

Before leaving the house, Ayushmann gives the contestants a task to rate themselves as per their ability to entertain the viewers. The top seven entertainers are selected amidst mutual understanding. Deepak immediately picks himself as the most entertaining. He also picks Urvashi. Many other contestants also pick Deepak and Urvashi. Somi and Saba are number two while Anup and Jasleen are placed at the third spot.

Salman is surprised why Dipika isn’t ranked at all. He says he’s disappointed because he considers her as one among the top three contestants. However, he thinks Karanvir doesn’t deserve the number four spot. Salman says that he isn’t going to change the rankings, but that everyone is clueless about the game. He expresses his disappointment at how no one is willing to put themselves on the line and stand out among the crowd. Bigg Boss airs on Colors, he says, “Why are you making it black and white?” The host also pulls up Sreesanth for his double standards because he starts crying when his own strategies cause grief to some of the contestants in the opposition during a task.

Salman then welcomes Tabu and Ayushmann on stage. Both the actors are given a quick task of selling various products that go with the contestants' quirks and personalities in the house.

It’s time for the ‘kathghara’ or the witness box and Anup and Jasleen are the first ones to answer questions and defend themselves from the accusations leveled against them. Salman asks Anup why he doesn’t take a stand during important moments. Anup denies by providing examples. However, Karanvir isn’t satisfied with Anup’s answer, but, Salman gives Anup a clean chit.

Deepak and Urvashi are the next ones to be brought to the stand. Salman says that Deepak doesn’t contribute in household chores. Salman also asks Deepak if it is true that he butters people up only to talk about them behind their backs. Anup interjects and says that he thinks that Deepak has done a doctorate on Bigg Boss before entering the show. Somi and Saba give examples about Deepak’s duplicitous nature. Karanvir is surprised that Deepak has spoken ill about him. Jasleen says that Deepak is not a team player and refuses to contribute beyond what is expected of him. Deepak also rejects the accusation that he is trying to stay on good terms with the singles and the pairs only to save himself from the nominations. And even though Salman sides with Deepak and says that he was at least he was playing the game unlike the others, he starts crying over the accusations.

Karanvir’s accused of being fake and selfish and the actor says that whoever thinks this about him is probably projecting their own insecurities. Roshmi thinks that Karanvir is political minded. Further, when Romil is judged the biggest culprit of the week, he tells Sreesanth that he is from a middle class family and not a big shot like him. Sreesanth takes it to heart and loses his temper once again. He says he is a hardworking man who trained day and night and that’s why he played cricket for the country.

Soon after, Salman announces that Kriti-Roshmi are evicted, they are asked to leave the house after getting the least amount of votes. Tomorrow’s Weekend Ka Vaar will be graced by the LoveYatri actors, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2018 10:49 AM