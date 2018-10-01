Bigg Boss 12, 30 September, Day 14 written updates: Nirmal evicted; Romil stays back

The Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 12's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' opened with Salman Khan giving gymming tips to his brother- in- law Aayush Sharma in his chalet. He then let the viewers in on a crucial piece of information: a double eviction. The housemates, however, were not informed of this development. After Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma’s eviction in Saturday's episode, the nominated contestants were relieved that they would get to spend another week in the house but the news of double evictions left them upset.

On a happier note, Aayush Sharma along with his co-actor Warina Hussain came to promote their upcoming movie LoveYatri. The young actors played a game where they asked Salman questions and with each correct answer Salman was given a puppy. By the end of it, he was sitting on stage with four puppies on his lap.

Soon after, everyone welcomed television actor, Karan Patel, who played a game — each contestant had to donate a quality to a fellow contestant. Nehha Pendse opted to donate her mental strength to Sreesanth, who was not amused. He acted difficult and refused to take it. As Karan made him understand the game, he got even more rigid. Sreesanth countered by saying he was real and in being so, he was not mentally weak and walked out in a huff. Dipika donated the quality of diplomacy to Nehha while Deepak gave his daring attitude to Anup Jalota. Nehha, Srishty and Dipika discussed Sreesanth’s temper issues and Nehha felt that one had to babysit him each day.

Salman then had another task in mind for the contestants. He read out statements spoken or claimed by the contestants for their house mates. The chosen contestant had to guess the person behind such statements made about them and smash a cupcake with a catapult on their face. As always, the task brought hidden opinions to the forefront. Further, Salman nominated Jasleen and Dipika to this weekend’s ‘Sultani Akhada’, where they had a wrestling match. While the 'Verbal Dangal' was won by Jasleen, in the final round, ‘lightweight’ Dipika beat Jasleen to win the match.

Towards the end Salman disclosed to the contestants that there would be a double eviction on Sunday, too. Even before they could come to terms with it, Salman asked Romil and Nirmal to leave the house and join him on stage. Everyone bid them farewell and soon the duo was with Salman. That’s when the actor informed them that for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, one of the two ousted housemates would be allowed to re-enter the house. Without a moment’s delay, Nirmal opted out of the game and requested that Romil be sent in. Salman appreciated the gesture. Whether Romil will play from the singles or the jodis side, remains to be seen.

Towards the end of the episode, Salman warned the contestants to be prepared for a wild card entry. Meanwhile, differences were made obvious in the singles’ team as Srishty felt both, Dipika and Nehha spoke behind her back which was revealed to her during the 'cupcake' task.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2018 13:28 PM