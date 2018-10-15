Bigg Boss 12, 14 October, Day 28 written updates: Nehha Pendse gets eliminated; Kajol enters house

Salman Khan celebrated Navratri this weekend on Bigg Boss and invited Dance Deewane winner Alok, with Aadvik. Both the kids and the actor perform on 'Chogada' with both the parties pulling each other’s leg. The host then shows us a rewind of episode from Saturday when Kajol had entered the house. Devashish and Jasleen perform on ‘Jaati Hu Mein’ from Karan Arjun as a tribute to the actress. Deepak and Urvashi recreate the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge climax scene between Amrish Puri and Kajol, which turns out to be a laugh riot for all. Anup Jalota and Sreesanth watch all the entertainment from the Secret Room.

Kajol, who entered the house to promote her film Helicopter Eela, then gets down to a task and asks everyone who is the person in the house, who interferes in every matter, and the most hilarious of all was Jasleen's answer. She takes Dipika's name while calling her the mother-in-law of the house. Later, when Kajol asks who is the weakest contestant; Karanvir, Nehha and Dipika point at Urvashi, whereas Jasleen thinks it was Nehha. Surbhi, Romil, Deepak and Saba name Saurabh, who receives the maximum number of votes. Later, Jasleen and Dipika tell Saurabh that for them, Shivashish was the weakest.

Salman takes the centre-stage and announces that Surbhi and Dipika will enter the Sultani Akhaada. Surbhi wins round one as she gets support from the majority in the verbal round where she had to show that she was a better contestant than Dipika. While Surbhi says that Dipika is weak and fake, Dipika tells that Surbhi is way too aggressive and just loves to shout. The second round is a physical one and this too is won by Surbhi. Salman jokes about giving special power to Surbhi in which she can nominate a person for next week and she takes Karanvir’s name. Dipika starts crying over Surbhi’s allegations that she had taken over the kitchen and had once threatened that she would not give them food.

Soon after, contestants enjoy the Navratri festival with music and dance. Child actor Divyansh enters the house and entertains all by taking jibes at all the contestants. Further, Dance Deewane contestant Kishen performs on 'Tareefan' and Nehha joins him for a pole dance. Soon, Jasleen and Srishty join the party. Salman and Divyansh get into a cute and entertaining banter. Deepak translates many Hindi proverbs into English and attributes each to a contestant.

Divyansh further does a spoof on Jasleen and Anup’s ‘breakup’ by calling it ‘make-up se breakup’, as Dance Deewane winner Alok plays Jalota. A bunch of talented kids then dance on the popular 'Breakup Song' from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Jaidev from Delhi is the Appy Fizz caller of the week and he asks Saurabh from which side he is playing, whether Singles or Jodis. Saurabh answers that he is not playing from any side and his own team members do not understand him. Hence, he was playing for himself.

The episode comes to an end with Salman announcing that Nehha was evicted from the show. Dipika cannot control her tears and she says both her friends, Sreesanth and Nehha, were out of the house. On Monday, there will be more drama with Sreesanth and Anup re-entering the house. One could already see lot of awkward moments between Sreesanth and Dipika since the latter had taken Sreesanth's name for eviction.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 09:31 AM