Just when the audience couldn’t wait longer for their favourite in-house contestant on the drama show Bigg Boss OTT 2 to win the season’s crown, another blow struck the headlines. In an unfortunate turn of events, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan got admitted to the hospital due to an illness. Abhishek’s sister, digital creator Prerna Malhan, who operates under the username ‘HubWanderers’ shared an update about his health on microblogging site X and Instagram. Based on Prerna’s post, she announced that Abhishek wouldn’t be able to perform for the audience today due to health issues. With folded hands, she appealed to people to pray for his ‘speedy recovery.’

Check out the Vlogger’s post:

Just got to know abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital.

So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight.

He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season.

Let’s pray for his speedy recovery. ❤️ — Prerna Malhan (@HubWanderers) August 13, 2023

Stay Strong Champ ! — TYM (@stym_30) August 13, 2023

The post amassed 12 lakh views. Several fans and well-wishers expressed concern about their favourite YouTuber, popularly known as ‘Fukra Insaan’.

One user remarked, “Stay strong Champ!”

“This is heartbreaking. Wish him a speedy recovery. #AbhishekMalhan,” added another X user.

Another user added, “Get well soon champ. We all love you so much. Stay strong.”

Many others echoed “we love him.”

Check out Prerna Malhan’s Instagram post:

Uploaded a few hours ago, the post has over 63,000 likes.

Check out some of the responses below:

“Aww man. It’s fine, we just want him to recover quickly. He has already entertained us greatly,” commented a user.

Another remarked, “Get well soon Abhishek, the trophy is waiting for you.”

The YouTuber, who has been part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 since day 1, has received unprecedented love from the audience and fellow contestants alike. His attraction to ex-contestant Jiya Shankar even resulted in fans creating an adorable hashtag called #Abhiya. His pure bond with another contestant Manisha Rani has also received appreciation.

Not only that, the 26-year-old has been appreciated for his brotherhood towards wildcard entrant and fellow video creator Elvish Yadav on the show. As a souvenir of their friendship inside the house, he recently gave Elvish a chain.

Amidst the cherished bonds and tales of friendship, his on and off arguments with actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve were the key highlights of the show.

With Abhishek hospitalised, the show’s winner amongst the top 5 of Bigg Boss OTT 2 – Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan himself, will be revealed on Monday, 14 August, as per several reports.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams of Jio Cinema.