Big Mouth season 3 trailer: Netflix adult animated comedy gears up to explore all facets of puberty

Netflix's adult animated sitcom Big Mouth is returning for a third instalment, and the makers have just dropped the official trailer.

The trailer begins with a masturbation game show, being hosted by a talking vagina. The focus then shifts to the pubescent American teens attempting to navigate through toxic masculinity, incest, and sexuality. Things go downhill when a group of high school boys start circulating a list, ranking their female classmates on attractiveness.

The trailer also teased a crossover episode with another Netflix show Queer Eye.

Check out the trailer here

Get your PhD in Puberty. October 4 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/uBnCZjhsBl — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) September 17, 2019

According to the official synopsis, the third season of Big Mouth "focuses on what’s like to be going through puberty now. The show continues exploring human sexuality and everything around it, tackling issues such as cell phone addiction, female anger, the vast spectrum of sexuality, Adderall abuse, dick pics, toxic masculinity, and of course, ‘how to have an orgasm.'”

Thandie Newton and Ali Wong have joined the cast this season. Thandie will play a new Hormone Monstress to Missy (Jenny Slate), and Ali Wong voices “a new student who makes everyone at Bridgeton Middle question their sexuality,” according to Jezebel.

"Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person's life puberty in a hilarious yet heartwarming way. We couldn't be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink, and bring more stories, more humour, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world," said Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix, at the time the show was renewed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has also signed a deal with the creative team of the show to develop more animated projects for the streaming service. Creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, under their production company Brutus Pink, have signed a multi-year deal to produce adult animated content for Netflix.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2019 09:36:11 IST