Big Mouth: Nick Kroll-Andrew Goldberg's adult animated comedy series renewed by Netflix for three seasons

Animated series Big Mouth has received a three-season renewal from Netflix. The renewal will take the comedy show through a sixth season.

oh my godddddd. three more seasons??!! pic.twitter.com/GrPQiR4ScI — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) July 26, 2019

#BigMouth has been renewed for THREE more seasons! Additionally, Brutus Pink (the newly formed animation production company from creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett) have signed a multi-year deal to produce animated series and films for Netflix pic.twitter.com/aL4pf7l3Si — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 26, 2019

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has also signed a deal with the show's creative team to develop more animated projects for the streaming service. Creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett under their production company Brutus Pink have signed a multi-year deal to produce adult animated content for Netflix.

"Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person's life puberty in a hilarious yet heartwarming way. We couldn't be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor and more hormones to Netflix members around the world" said Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix.

The third season of Big Mouth, which is currently under production, will premiere later this year.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2019 09:46:15 IST