Bhuvan Bam creates spoof wedding video of guests arriving at Armaan Jain's reception

After creating hilarious montages of the guests at the weddings of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has created a video of the guests arriving at actor Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's reception.

Bam's humour is on point, as his one-liner wisecracks take down each celebrity meticulously. Clocking in at just over two minutes, the video makes fun of A-list Bollywood actors arriving at the event.

The video begins with Ananya Panday's entry with her family. Imitating father Chunkey Pandey's voice, Bam says, "Abhi toh uska bohot struggle karna baki hai. Karan ke show mein bhi jo jaana hai." (There's still a lot of struggle left. She also has to go to Karan's (Johar) show as well), referring to Ananya's controversial slip-up at an interview where Siddhant Chaturvedi took on the actress about nepotism.

During the roundtable interview, Ananya answered a question on benefits of nepotism by saying while her father never went on celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan, she did so even before her debut film, Student of the Year 2, released last year. She also argued since star kids are compared to their celebrated parents, they also have it tough making it big in Bollywood. But Siddhant, who made his Hindi film debut with Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age musical Gully Boy last year, famously said, "Jahan humare sapne khatam hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai" (where our dreams end, their struggle begins).

In a section, Bam does not hesitate to make fun of himself through a guest who looked very similar to the YouTubeer.

When Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna come into the frame, Bam copies the journalists, and says, "Arre Dimple Ma'am, Nolan ki movie ka spoiler toh de do," (Dimple Ma'am, give some spoilers on Nolan's film), which is a reference to the veteran actress being part of celebrated Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Tenet.

Watch Bhuvan Bam's video here

Other jokes include Varun Dhawan telling his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, "Remo sir ko bolna DID ke episodes ko kheech ke movies mat banaya karo," (Tell Remo sir to not stretch DID episodes into films), which is a reference to choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza's recent release Street Dancer 3D, and the filmmaker's stint as a judge on the dance reality show Dance India Dance (DID).

Armaan Jain, the son of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister Rima Jain, married his long-time beau Anissa Malhotra on Monday in Mumbai. The event was attended by Bollywood personalities — Amitabh Bachchan with his wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Ananya Pandey, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria among others. Other luminaries were also in attendance, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey and his wife Rashmi.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 13:54:28 IST