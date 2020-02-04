You are here:

Armaan Jain gets married; Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani among attendees

Armaan Jain, the son of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister Rima Jain, married his long-time beau Anissa Malhotra on Monday in Mumbai.

Here's the picture of Armaan Jain with Anissa Malhotra



While the bride was seen in a red lehenga with golden embroidery, Armaan sported a white sherwani, and paired it up with a string of emeralds.

The event was attended by the who's who of Bollywood — Amitabh Bachchan with his wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Ananya Pandey, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria among others. Other luminaries were also in attendance, including Anil and Tina Ambani, Nita Ambani Uddhav Thackrey and his wife Rashmi.

Karisma Kapoor, who is Armaan's cousin, shared videos and pictures from Armaan's baaraat, where she was accompanied by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and daughter Samiera.

Check out Karisma's posts here

Social media has been flooded with pictures from the Kapoors' big-fat Indian wedding. In some of the snaps and clips, Saif Ali Khan is seen dancing at the baraat with son Taimur on his shoulders. Check them out here

Check out pictures of the celebs who attended the wedding

Armaan married Anissa after getting engaged at a private ceremony in July last year. Karisma announced the news on social media, congratulating the duo with a few pictures on her Instagram stories.

Armaan made his debut in the Hindi film industry with 2014 drama Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. The movie was directed by Arif Ali, and also starred Deeksha Seth.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 09:59:10 IST