On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut sought blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi for Adipurush campaign that begins from Ramnavmi, March 30. The magnum opus, one of the most anticipated films of 2023, that prepares for a world wide release on June,16th, predominantly chronicles around the story of Prabhu Shri Ram and celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

Remarking the creation of universe and beginning of the world by Maa Shri Durga, Chaitra Navratri holds immense significance in the Hindu culture! With this belief and Shri Gulshan Kumar’s immense faith in Maa Vaishno Devi, the makers seek divine blessings for Adipurush.

The film revives a rich and historic Indian epic Ramayana in a magnificent manner starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

The makers of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush have postponed the release of their biggie Adipurush to ‘give complete visual experience to viewers’. The film, which was earlier supposed to release on 12th of January will now hit the screens on 16th June.

Director Om Raut shared the new release date with an official statement, which reads, “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and our commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”

