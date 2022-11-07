The makers of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush have postponed the release of their biggie Adipurush to ‘give complete visual experience to viewers’. The film, which was earlier supposed to release on 12th of January will now hit the screens on 16th June.

Director Om Raut shared the new release date with an official statement, which reads, “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and our commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”

The teaser of the cinematic adaptation of epic Ramayana was released last month and garnered criticism for poor VFX and misrepresentation of Hindu gods.

Director Om Raut reacted to negative comments and said, “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone. That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience.”

The film also features Sunny Singh and Devadutt Nage in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.