Bringing together heartwarming stories of contemporary couples, producer Bhushan Kumar and the ace director Anurag Basu finally announce the release date of their most awaited production venture, ‘Metro… इन दिनों’. With an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this anthology will hit theatres on 8th December, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)



Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro… इन दिनों depicts stories of bittersweet relationships with a modern day scenario will soon hit the floors! Exploring a diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, this contemporary tale will have music score by Pritam that will compliment to the mood of the film as well as enhance the experience entirely.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd present Metro… इन दिनों . Directed by Anurag Basu, music by Pritam, produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu the film will release on 8th December, 2023.

