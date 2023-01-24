Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Bhushan Kumar, Deepak Dobriyal grace the teaser launch of Bholaa
After unveiling the first teaser of the action-thriller film, Bholaa back in November, makers have now released the second teaser today. Notably, Ajay and the entire team have been keeping the audience intrigued by releasing several character posters from the film at regular intervals.
1/5
After unveiling the first teaser of the action-thriller film, Bholaa back in November, makers have now released the second teaser today. Notably, Ajay and the entire team have been keeping the audience intrigued by releasing several character posters from the film at regular intervals. The film is an official remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Kaithi. Present at the teaser launch were Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Bhushan Kumar, Deepak Dobriyal
2/5
Tabu, after a blockbuster 2022 and a sensational track-record with Ajay Devgn, teams up with him again for Bholaa.
3/5
Ever since Ajay Devgn announced his next directorial Bholaa, fans are finding it harder to keep calm and wait till its release. Therefore it won’t be wrong to say that even before its release the film has created a huge buzz and the wait for 30 March seems to be never-ending. However, treating the fans on Tuesday, the makers have finally unveiled the second teaser of Ajay’s action thriller Bholaa.
4/5
iving a detailed view of Kaithi’s Hindi remake, the second teaser is nothing less than a spine-chilling cinematic experience. Now, the Bholaa makers on Tuesday held a teaser launch event in Mumbai, which was attended by the star cast of the film.
5/5
While interacting with the media at the event, Ajay was even quizzed about his previous film RRRgetting international acclamations, which he is “proud” about. Not just this, but the actor even opened up on the record-breaking advance booking of Pathaan.