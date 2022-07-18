In a career spanning over 7 years, Bhumi Pednekar has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the film industry. She has attempted to sign films which have an underlying social issue or a message attached.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar celebrates her 33rd birthday today. Born on 18 July 1989 in Mumbai, Pednekar started her career as an assistant casting director. The actress kickstarted her acting career in 2015 with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Bhumi essayed the role of an overweight woman, who is constantly trying to win her husband's love and respect. Pednekar recieved critical acclaim for the film. There has been no looking back for her since then.

In a career spanning over 7 years, Bhumi Pednekar has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the film industry. She has attempted to sign films which have an underlying social issue or a message attached.

On Bhumi's 33rd Birthday, here is a look at her Instagram gallery:

Pednekar looks stunningly hot as she flaunts her perfect body in this red bikini.

Bhumi Pednekar looks ethereal in a red saree. The actress opted for a clean look and kept her hair tied in a ponytail. She completed the look with a choker set.

The actress switches on her seductress mode and lets her eyes do the talking. She has kept her tresses loose and can be seen wearing an off-white dress, with no makeup look.

Bhumi Pednekar shows off her perfectly toned legs as she wears a white dress. The actress can be seen in a playful mood and enjoying her photoshoot

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame, Bhumi Pednekar looks mesmerizing as she wears a white co-ord set.

The actress looks dreamy in a floral golden dress. Her caption of how one should love themselves and their self-worth. In one shot, Bhumi can also be seen embracing her playful side as she plays with her anklet.

