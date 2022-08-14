In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Bhumi Pednekar opened up on her film Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar, the choices she has made as an actor, and her take on the OTT platform.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Bhumi Pednekar tells Subhash K Jha why she was keen to be a part of Raksha Bandhan and why it's important for her to look at the larger picture.

How come you are up and off to work at 7.30 am?

The workload is crazy. And if you have worked with Akshay Kumar a couple of times, you automatically become a morning person.

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay Kumar’s film all the way and yet you leave a strong impact

I am a big fan of Akshay Sir. I am very proud of my role in Raksha Bandhan. This was one of those films that I just wanted to be part of, like Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The difference between the two films is that I had the author-backed role in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Raksha Bandhan, I wanted to be part of. I loved what it had to say. It brings back the feelings associated with family films in the past. Sometimes, an actor has to look at the larger picture and not just the means to furthering one’s career. I learnt this when I did Abhishek Choubey’s Sonchiriya.

What a powerful performance!

Thank you. That film changed my entire perspective on my approach to a role. I had just two powerful scenes. But what an impact it made. In my career’s trajectory, people speak about my performance in Sonchiriya.

You should do performance-oriented, not run-of-the-mill films?

I try to balance out the run-of-the-mill with the more challenging projects. With Raksha Bandhan, I wanted to work with the people involved with the project. Akshay Sir’s chemistry with me was so loved in Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.

Raksha Bandhan is an old-fashioned weepie?

Raksha Bandhan acknowledges the existence of a world which we don’t normally accept in our films. We are all busy doing films about empowerment. And I am all for it. But you can’t make this world a better place unless you acknowledge existing problems, like dowry. Raksha Bandhan does it beautifully. I only recently got the time to see the film. And I am so happy with the way Aanand sir (director Anand Rai) has presented me. I am so glad I did the film. I am in a very good place in my career. And even if I get to do three strong scenes, I can afford to do what my heart tells me to.

What about the run of the mill projects?

From the beginning, I have done a mix of both mainstream and off-mainstream. If I had a Sonchiriya, I also had a Pati Patni Aur Woh. This year started for me with Badhaai Do, which was so loved. Now I have Raksha Bandhan, which is again a socially relevant film but with a different audience profile. It’s an exciting time in my career. My choices are hitting home.

Are good roles hard to find for female actors?

They are. I have done a whole bunch of crap in the past. But it’s okay. I have reached a place in my career where I want to be part of good cinema. At the end of the day, quality counts. I started with Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Yes, Ayushmann Khurrana had to carry you on his back and run, he has a back problem to this day?

(laughs) It’s about time we worked together again.

Are you looking forward to your forthcoming films?

By God’s grace, I have created a place for myself. Writers are actually writing characters with me in mind. I don’t think there can be a better compliment to an actor. I’ve always had good work come my way. The roles that I do have to challenge me. I am now able to work with the directors and co-stars I want to. I count my blessings every day.

What is your take on the OTT platform?

It is a big support for cinema. We need to use that platform a lot more responsibly. Both cinema and OTT have to co-exist. I feel OTT helps cinema grow. I am ready to work on OTT anytime I get something I like. As an artiste, I shouldn’t be bothered about the format.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

