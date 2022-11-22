Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are no doubt the most-loved couples in the industry as they never miss a chance to express their love for each other. On the same hand, they are also each other’s biggest cheerleaders. On several occasions, both husband and wife can be seen showcasing their support for each other. This was again seen after Katrina recently watched the trailer of Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera and found it “too fun.” The actress also shared the trailer on her Instagram stories which instantly caught the attention of her dear husband.

While Katrina seemed quite impressed with the trailer, she shared the trailer with a caption that read “Looks too fun” along with starry-eyed emoji. Following this, Vicky also reshared her story on his IG handle and was all in love with his wife. He wrote, “My” with a heart emoji.

Notably, the husband and wife’s Instagram conversations are too cute to handle.

In the meantime, the Uri actor also spoke about Katrina’s reaction to his upcoming film. Speaking at the trailer launch, Vicky said that she really liked the poster and is looking forward to the film. “She has seen how the process was with me. I shared about my experiences with her while working on the film”, he added.

‘Govinda Naam Mera’ trailer launched

After so much anticipation, the trailer of the much-awaited film, Govinda Naam Mera was finally released on Sunday, 20 November 2022. Featuring actors Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in lead roles, the comedy-thriller film is all about a murder case but with a twist.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film revolves around a titular dancer Govinda (Vicky) who is married to Gauri (Bhumi) but falls in love with Suku (Kiara). While Suku considers Govinda useless and has an extramarital affair, she also resists giving him a divorce.

The film further focuses on some budding romance between Govinda and Suku. However, things go out of the way when Govinda and Suku discover a dead body at his house. Well, what happens next is what the movie is all about.

Overall, the trailer seems promising and manages to keep the audience on the edge. The film is all set to release on 16 December on Disney+Hotstar.

