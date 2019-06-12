Bhumi Pednekar expresses enthusiasm for Karan Johar's Takht: His films have defined pop culture

Bhumi Pednekar, known for her more grounded roles in films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Dum Laga Ke Haisha, will be entering uncharted territories with Karan Johar's period drama Takht. The actress opened up about her love for Dharma films (Karan's production house) in a recent interview with DNA.

Calling Karan's films 'larger-than-life and inspirational', Bhumi stated that Dharma's films always depicted real emotions which tend to stay with audiences even after the movie. She added that she was prepared to give her hundred percent for their upcoming collaboration. "I will give it my all for him," she said.

Karan's first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, had a major impact on Bhumi while growing up, confessed the actress. "I loved and enjoyed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film released when I was in school. I was literally 10 and it had such a big impact on me growing up because it honestly defined pop culture at that time. So, I went through that entire phase where I would dress up like Kajol with headbands, sweatbands and some days I would dress up as Rani ma'am too, like in short skirts and try to act like her," said Bhumi.

She even revealed that she possessed the much-hyped neck-piece with 'cool' written on it, just like Shah Rukh Khan's character in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Her second favourite from Dharma was Karan's last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016.

Takht also features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. It is scheduled to hit theatres in 2020.

