Bhumi Pednekar denies being approached for Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's next film

Kapoor and Sons director Shakun Batra’s assistant Raj Mehta is all set to make his directorial debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reportedly playing the main leads in the as-of-yet untitled film.

Soon after this news broke, rumours were doing the rounds that Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao had been cast to play the younger couple. As reported by DNA, Bhumi denied the claims, saying, “I have not even been approached for the film. I would love to work with Karan for sure but we haven’t discussed this film at all.”

The story of the project is said to be about a married couple trying to have a baby, reported DNA. The film will be a unique take on love and relationship and will also feature another couple. The producers haven't zeroed in on the cast of the other couple yet, stated DNA.

This new project will mark the return of the pair of Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar after 2009's Kambakkht Ishq. She has previously made special appearances in two of Akshay Kumar's films Gabbar Is Back and Brothers.

Filming for the film reportedly starts in November after Akshay Kumar finishes shooting for Housefull 4.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 12:55 PM