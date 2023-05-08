Entertainment

Bhumi Jenner explodes in the fashion circuit of India!

From fashion pundits to the much-followed anonymous fashion patrol platform Diet Sabya, Bhumi has been appreciated for putting an effort towards styling herself.

FP Staff May 08, 2023 14:59:34 IST
Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has been winning the red carpet with her stunning fashion statements in each and every appearance for months now. Her impeccable track record of delivering dishy sartorial choices coupled with her sultry personality has earned her the name of Bhumi Jenner. Fashion circuit feels her bold and eclectic fashion choices are similar to those of Kylie Jenner, thus the nomenclature assigned to Bhumi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌏 (@bhumipednekar)

From fashion pundits to the much-followed anonymous fashion patrol platform Diet Sabya, Bhumi has been appreciated for putting an effort towards styling herself. She has engaged with the best of the best in business to constantly deliver statements with her style. She is now being regarded as one of then best fashionistas of India, a tag that we are sure Bhumi will proudly wear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌏 (@bhumipednekar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌏 (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi has also been the darling of all fashion awards, having bagged 15 top awards so far! She has graced the cover of all top fashion magazines of the country.

