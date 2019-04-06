Bhuj: The Pride Of India — Pranitha Subhash joins cast of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt's war drama

Pranitha Subhash has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Pranitha Subhash, who has worked in several South Indian films, signs her first Hindi film: #BhujThePrideOfIndia... Stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk... Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya... 14 Aug 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/fq4XsMc8WX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2019

The actor is best known for starring in several commercially successful Telugu and Tamil films such as Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal. She was most recently seen in music video 'Chan Kitthan', opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

In Bhuj, Subhash joins the cast which also features Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk.

To be written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will feature Ajay as Vijay Karnik, an IAF Wing Commander, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Karnik, along with 50 Indian Air Force and 60 defence security officers, played an instrumental role in keeping the airbase operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.

Co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Dhudhaiya, Bhuj is salted to release on 14 August 2020.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 15:01:55 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.