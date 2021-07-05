Bhoot Police, also starring Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, will release on Disney+Hotstar

Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bhoot Police is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films. Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday, 5 July took to social media to share the first look poster of her actor-husband’s character from the upcoming movie which has left fans excited.

In the first look poster, Khan is looking dapper in a black leather jacket, black shirt, beaded necklace, and is seen carrying a spiked weapon. He's playing the role of a ghostbuster named Vibhooti in Bhoot Police.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI."

Meanwhile, Gautam shared the first look of Kapoor who plays the role of Chiraunji is the film.

Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/ajwclo0kuT — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 5, 2021

Directed by Pawan Kirpalani, the film was shot in Himachal Pradesh last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Earlier this year, producer Ramesh Taurani had confirmed that Bhoot Police will have a digital release as he has got a good deal. He shared that he had no other option as theatres are closed. Originally, the film was supposed to release on 10 September this year.

Apart from Bhoot Police, Khan also has Om Raut’s Adipurush in his kitty. The actor will be seen playing the role of Raavana in the mythical epic. It also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in the roles of Ram, Sita, and Laxman, respectively.

Produced by T-Series, the period drama celebrates the victory of good over evil and is expected to release in August 2022. However, the makers are yet to officially announce its release date.