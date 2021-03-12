Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh join cast of Om Raut's directorial Adipurush, also starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan

As per reports, Kriti Sanon essays the role of Sita whereas Sunny Singh plays Lakshman in Adipurush.

Actors Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh are the latest additions to the star cast of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which will also see Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. Taking to social media, Kriti said the film was too special for her and it marked the beginning of a new journey for her.

"Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world,” she further wrote.

Check out the post here

With her post, Kriti also shared a photograph in which she was seen posing with a smiling Prabhas and Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sunny Singh. According to a report on News18.com, Kriti is paired with Prabhas and essays the role of Sita while Sunny plays Lakshman. Prabhas will be playing a role inspired by Lord Ram in what is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. Saif Ali Khan, the other big name in the movie, will be seen in a completely new avatar, playing Raavan.

Directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, the period drama went on floors in February and is said to be eyeing the August 2022 release. The movie celebrates "the victory of good over evil," its tagline suggests.

Raut's last directorial venture, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, had Ajay Devgn in the titular role, while Saif played the antagonist. Interestingly, in Om's Adipurush, too, the Jawani Jaaneman actor is once again gearing up for a negative role.

Earlier, speaking about Adipurush, Saif said he was thrilled to be working with Om again, adding the director had the grand vision and technical know-how to pull such a film off. "He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further. It’s a phenomenal project and I’m super thrilled to be a part of it," Saif was quoted as saying by Bollywoodlife

Saif added that he was excited about "demonic" his role and looked forward to clashing swords with the "mighty Prabhas".