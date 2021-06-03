Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor's horror comedy Bhoot Police, Kirti Kulhari's Shaadisthan to premiere directly on OTT
While Bhoot Police is likely to release digitally in September or October, KirtiKulhari's Shaadisthan will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex
Actor Kirti Kulhari on Wednesday, 2 June, announced her next film Shaadisthan will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.
The film is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, who has also co-written the screenplay and dialogues Nishank Verma and Kartik Chaudhry. Produced by Opticus Inc, Shaadisthan also stars Kay Kay Menon, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Rajan Modi.
Kulhari’s was last seen in The Girl on the Train alongside Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, which released in February on Netflix.
Check out the post here
Hello hello...
Jump on the bandwagon and join ME aka #Sasha and her band, as they drive around the roads of friendship, love and life. #Shaadisthan , only on @DisneyplusHSVIP#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @rajsinghc @OpticusInc @Famous_Studios @thesanjayshetty pic.twitter.com/07orNm8gt7
— Kirti Kulhari (@IamKirtiKulhari) June 2, 2021
Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan starrer Bhoot Police will also get an OTT release. In an interview with ETimes, film's producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed that he has sold the film to an OTT platform and has got a good deal.
Taurani further added that he had no other option because the theatres are expected to open in November 2021 and even then, a capacity of 50 percent is expected. As reported by The Indian Express, Bhoot Police was previously scheduled to be released on 10 September. However, now it may be released on an OTT platform in September or October.
Along with Saif, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.
also read
Delhi HC questions Juhi Chawla for directly raising 5G issue in court without approaching government
Juhi Chawla's plea claimed that 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the earth's ecosystems.
Mumbai Police files FIR against Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani for violating pandemic norms by roaming at public place
Tiger Shroff was found roaming near the Bandra bandstand in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason, police officials said
FIR lodged against three after Salman Khan's Radhe leaked on social media
The unidentified accused include users of two different mobile numbers on WhatsApp and one Facebook user, who were offering to sell Radhe (by download) for payment