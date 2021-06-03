While Bhoot Police is likely to release digitally in September or October, KirtiKulhari's Shaadisthan will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex

Actor Kirti Kulhari on Wednesday, 2 June, announced her next film Shaadisthan will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

The film is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, who has also co-written the screenplay and dialogues Nishank Verma and Kartik Chaudhry. Produced by Opticus Inc, Shaadisthan also stars Kay Kay Menon, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Rajan Modi.

Kulhari’s was last seen in The Girl on the Train alongside Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, which released in February on Netflix.

Check out the post here

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan starrer Bhoot Police will also get an OTT release. In an interview with ETimes, film's producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed that he has sold the film to an OTT platform and has got a good deal.

Taurani further added that he had no other option because the theatres are expected to open in November 2021 and even then, a capacity of 50 percent is expected. As reported by The Indian Express, Bhoot Police was previously scheduled to be released on 10 September. However, now it may be released on an OTT platform in September or October.

Along with Saif, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.