Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship's domestic box office collection stands at 10.62 cr on Day 2

Vicky Kaushal's new release Bhoot— Part One: The Haunted Ship has made Rs 10.62 crore in its two day run at the domestic box office. The film, which released alongside Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, raked in Rs 5.10 crore on its opening day.

Trade analysts note that the horror flick's revenue only increased by a small margin on its second day of release. They further write that it has performed decently in mass circuits but needs to pick up pace in key metropolitan cities.

Box Office India says that due to Bhoot's horror genre it may not be the audience's first choice as compared to a comedy or a film with a social message. Growth in Day 3 earnings is expected, but it may not be bigger than Saturday's figures.

Meanwhile, Bhoot's competitor, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, has made Rs 20.63 crore in two days.

#Bhoot witnesses limited growth on Day 2... Decent in mass circuits, but lacks the spark at key metros... Day 3 is pivotal, needs to recover lost ground to post a respectable total... Eyes ₹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 10.62 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2020

Bhoot is Kaushal's third-highest opening film (excluding Sanju, where he played a supporting part), after Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Raazi (2018).

The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It has received mixed reviews from critics.

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions. Previously, Khaitan had said that their main intention with this film was to develop it into a series (which might also include horror comedies).

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2020 13:15:48 IST