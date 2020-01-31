Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship teaser — Vicky Kaushal is petrified to see his face painted with bloody hand prints

After unveiling the first set of posters from Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, Karan Johar has now debuted the official teaser from the film, ahead of the trailer launch on 3 February.

The video clip begins with an establishing shot, which shows an abandoned ship in the middle of an ocean. As the captain on board announces they are unable to get through to someone, Vicky Kaushal's character finds a bloody hand print on the corridor of the ship.

As he ventures forth, the hand prints grow in leaps and bounds until they lead him to a deserted chamber, where he is petrified to see his face painted on the wall with blood-stained hands. When he flashes his torch on the painting, the eyes in the picture start bleeding.

In a jiffy, several decaying hands emerge out of the wall behind him and continue to strangle him. The final shot sees Vicky getting subsumed into the wall.

Check out the clip here

The film is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh, who previously assisted Shashank Khaitan on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship is produced by Karan, his mother Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. Khaitan had claimed their main intention with the upcoming film is to develop it into a franchise (which might also include horror comedies). Back in June last year, the makers also released a collection of never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes images from the set of the film. Here are the pictures

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2020 11:18:59 IST