Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship first look — Vicky Kaushal is caught in 'sea of fear'; trailer releases on 31 January

The first look of Vicky Kaushal from Dharma Productions' horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has been released. The film is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh, who previously assisted Shashank Khaitan on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014).

The posters in a dark, monotone tone see Kaushal crying desperately for help as he tries seems to emerge from a pit of bodies, with only hands trying to pull him inside. Vicky is bruised as he struggles to come out of the pit of wounded bodies. Another poster sees the actor trying to reach for a doll, while a spirit hovers and sits over his back.

Check out the first looks here

Also featuring Bhumi Pednekar as a lead, the trailer of Bhoot Part One: the Haunted Ship will be unveiled on Friday, announced the makers.

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta. Khaitan had claimed that their main intention with the upcoming film is to develop it into a series (which might also include horror comedies).

The production house also approached Ram Gopal Varma to buy the rights of the title Bhoot, since he made the 2003 horror film starring Urmila Matondkar. Karan extended his thanks to Varma, mentioning that with Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, the makers at Dharma would "aspire to make sure the title is in the right hands of horror.” “I made an unreasonable request to Ramu, asking him for his franchise title BHOOT and he graciously and magnanimously agreed to give it to us without even blinking an eyelid. All of us at Dharma are blown away by his generosity and are eternally grateful to him," said Karan in a statement.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is slated to release on 20 February

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 11:02:34 IST