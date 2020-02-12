Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship song Channa Ve traces the romance between Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar

A new song from Vicky Kaushal's horror film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship has been released. Titled as 'Channa Ve', the romantic track is sung by Akhil Sachdeva & Mansheel Gujral. Sachdeva has also written the lyrics and composed the music for the same.

'Channa Ve' is a welcome change from the horrors and chills that the trailer had offered. The song traces the romance between the film's leads Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and shows them reveling a happy domesticated life before a tragedy befalls. Backed by a bittersweet tone to it, 'Channa Ve' features montages of Kaushal remembering his family, and the moments he spent with his wife, who's now dead, as suggested by the video.

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta. Khaitan had claimed that their main intention with the upcoming film is to develop it into a series (which might also include horror comedies).

The film is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh, who previously assisted Shashank Khaitan on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). The trailer, in dark and monotone hues, introduces Kaushal's character as a surveying officer Prithvi. He is assigned to look into the case of an abandoned ship which mysteriously landed at the shores of Mumbai. Unbeknownst to him, there are a bunch of horrors revolving, including the ghost of a young girl, that haunts the ship, which now have begun to surface.

Throughout the clip, we witness the general tropes of horror films such as ghosts crawling backwards on walls, people opening doors to have the spirit lunge at them, squeaky dolls and also kids running across the halls.

The film is slated to release on 21 February and will face a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's family drama Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 17:54:42 IST