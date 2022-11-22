Bholaa teaser proves why Ajay Devgn has a fine understanding of grandeur and emotions
The film is slated to release on March 30 and also stars Tabu, the actress who has had a sensational 2022. The teaser leaves you wanting for more.
Ajay Devgn, being the son of ace action director Veeru Devgan, has truly inherited the understanding of scale and style, amalgamated with emotions. This has been the case in all of his films that he has directed. Right from U Me Aur Hum to Shivaay to Runway 34. He’s now directing his fourth film Bholaa, the official remake of the 2019 film Kaithi. It’s the story of a convict who attempts to meet his daughter after being released from jail. His attempts are foiled due to a drug raid. And of course, all hell breaks loose and then begins destruction, and in all adrenaline-pumping and awe-inspiring style.
The actor-filmmaker shared the teaser of the film; have a look right here:
Kaun hai woh… jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai#BholaaTeaserOutNow #BholaaIn3Dhttps://t.co/O77rIsMsXg#Tabu @ADFFilms
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 22, 2022
Devgn reunites with Tabu, and the pair seems to be on a rampage at the box-office, right from 1994 when they did Vijaypath to films like Drishyam, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, and Drishyam 2. This sequel, in particular, has set the cash-registers ringing after a dry spell for the Hindi film industry.
#Drishyam2 continues its VICTORIOUS RUN… Trends EXCEPTIONALLY WELL on Day 4 [Mon]… Hits double digits… Crosses ₹ 75 cr… Racing towards ₹ 💯 cr… #D2 is NOT slowing down soon… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr. Total: ₹ 76.01 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zvLDBp1EUY
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2022
With Bholaa, here’s hoping the streak continues!
