There is a special treat for all Ajay Devgn fans this 30th March! The teaser of his upcoming film ‘Maidaan’ will be attached with action adventure ‘Bholaa’ for the audience to experience it on the big screen.

Based on a true story, ‘Maidaan’ is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on 23rd June 2023.

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host took the audience on a fun ride with actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who came to promote their upcoming film, Bholaa. Known for his witty one-liners and hilarious digs at the guests who grace his show, Kapil Sharma was no different this time too as well. While speaking to Ajay and Tabu about their films and other topics, the comedian made a sly dig at Ajay’s ‘silent’ nature which left the audiences in splits. Ajay, on the other hand, also didn’t leave any chance to tease Kapil Sharma as he went on to ask if he had taken a bath.

It began with Kapil sharing how the media asks him about his conversations with Ajay on the show to which he gave a hilarious response. “Cheet cheet hi hui kyunki baat to woh karte nahi hai (We hardly talk as he doesn’t speak a lot),” he said.

While the response left the actors laughing, Ajay gave an epic comeback by asking the host, “Aaj naha ke aaya hai?” (Have you taken a shower today?)

