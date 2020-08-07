Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak allegedly dies by suicide at Mumbai residence, says police
Anupama Pathak, 40, was found hanging at her rented flat on Sunday, according to Mumbai police.
Bhojpuri film actress Anupama Pathak allegedly died by suicide in north Mumbai's Dahisar suburb, police said on Friday.
Pathak, 40, was found hanging at her rented flat on Sunday, police said.
Hailing from Purnea district in Bihar, she had moved to Mumbai and worked in Bhojpuri films and TV shows.
A day before the incident, Pathak had shared in a Facebook video that she was cheated and was unable to trust anyone. In the video, she spoke about trust issues and not having friends who can be of help.
Check out the post
Pathak's death comes at a time the entertainment industry is reeling from the shock of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on 4 June.
On 9 June, Rajput's former manager Disha Salian allegedly jumped from a high-rise building. A month earlier, on 15 May, TV actor Manmeet Grewal had hanged himself at his Mumbai home.
Television actor Sameer Sharma, 44, best known for his roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Left Right Left, was on Wednesday found dead at his home in suburban Malad where he lived alone.
*
A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
