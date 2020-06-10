You are here:

Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma's ex-manager dies after falling off Malad high-rise, say police

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma's former manager Disha Salian passed away on Monday night.

Salian had allegedly fallen off the 14th floor of a building of the Jankalyan area of Mumbai's Malad.

According to a Mirror report, Salian had come to Malad to a friend's house.

“There were six friends in all. They were drinking after dinner. Disha Salian, who was also tipsy, walked to the window of the apartment from where she fell down around 1 am on Tuesday,” Senior Inspector Jagdev Kalapad of Malvani police station was quoted as saying to the publication.

He said the police was informed about the incident at 2.25 am, following which the Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

On the basis of the police interrogation of the close friend, Mumbai Police said that Disha was suffering from depression for the last few days.

The police have registered an accidental death report, says the publication.

Bollywood actors Varun Sharma and Nushrat Bharucha took to social media to condole her demise.

Here are their posts

Shaken. Just sunk hearing this really.. Don't know how to believe you are gone.. My thoughts and prayers with your family, whose grief I cannot even begin to fathom.. may you rest in peace Disha. Lots of love. pic.twitter.com/dGjcqSvovw — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) June 9, 2020

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 08:57:55 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.