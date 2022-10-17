Ever since the makers of Bhediya unveiled the teaser of their upcoming movie, the anticipation and wait around Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer has reached another level. Giving a glance at Amar Kaushik’s world of creature comedy, the pulsating teaser clip has already tickled the curiosity bone of the audience, making it tough for them to hold their horses for a further update about the project. However, Varun appears to be in a mood to treat his fans this Monday, as the actor has finally unveiled the first exclusive poster of his first horror comedy. While Varun’s fans were left intrigued with his stunning look in the movie, a few minutes back the actor took to his official Instagram account to drop a series of two posters and also revealed the official date of the trailer release.

While sharing both Hindi and English posters of his film, Varun wrote in the caption, “Ab hoga Jungle Mein Kaand! Bhediya Trailer howling on 19th October.” Varun also added a wolf emoticon in the caption, and chances are really high that the poster will leave you awestruck. Featuring intense Varun in the forefront of a stunning full moon, the poster also includes glances at other prominent star casts of the movie. While Varun can be seen positioned in the backdrop of a flaming howling wolf, movies lead actress Kriti Sanon can be seen holding a flashlight. The exclusive poster also shows Deepak Dobriyal flashing a light, while Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak seem scared stiff. In the poster, Kriti is seen in a new avatar with shorter hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)



For those who don’t know, after the success of Stree and Bala, Bhediya is the third outing by filmmaker Amar Kaushik. Needless to say that while the mystic vibe and grand visuals of the teaser earlier sparked rage among the audience, the poster has amped up the buzz among the fans. So far both the teaser and the poster have made one thing clear that the movie will be heavy on the visuals. Kaushik’s directorial is helmed by Dinesh Vijan and will hit the theatres in both 2D and 3D on 25 November.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be next seen in Ekkis and Sanki. On the other hand, after Bhediya, Kriti will be gearing up for the release of her multi-starrer magnum opus Adipurush, featuring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.