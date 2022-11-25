Venturing into a completely new genre in their careers, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon had truly kept their fans waiting for the release of their latest film Bhediya. While we are waiting to witness the movie’s performance at the box office, Bhediya is already making rounds on the internet and the credit goes to its star-studded screening. Thursday night turned out to be swarming with the B-Town celebs, as many marked their attendance at the Bhediya screening. Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Karan Johar were among the Bollywood biggies gracing the red carpet of the screening. The lead actors of the movie, Varun and Kriti, were seen putting their best fashion foot forward.

Making all heads turn, Kriti was seen posing in her stylish three-piece short suit. The actress paired her beige casual suit with white high-ankle sneakers and kept her hair tied in a high ponytail. On the other hand, Varun looked dapper in his dramatic black shirt and charcoal grey faded jeans. The actor completed his look with black pointy boots. Apart from posing solo for the camera, both the Bhediya actors were snapped together next to a fake wolf on the red carpet.

The screening was also attended by Varun’s Bawaal’s co-star, Janhvi Kapoor, who amped up the temperature on the red carpet. Decked in a zebra print bodycon dress, featuring thigh-high slits and a plunging neckline, Janhvi was seen entering like a diva. The Mili actress completed her look by keeping her wavy tresses open and pairing her look with black heels.

Vaani Kapoor grabbed all the attention in her coffee-colored mini dress, with a deep plunging neckline, a small slit, and net detailing at the hem and neck.

On the other hand, both KJo and Shahid kept it casual. While Shahid donned a funky denim shirt atop a pair of blue jeans and brown boots, the filmmaker entered in his black baggy sweatshirt and matching trousers.

For those who don’t know, after Stree, Bhediya is Amar Kaushik’s second directorial. Released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, the movie is backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Apart from Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, the horror comedy also features Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Paalin Kabak in prominent roles.

