Singh has hosted several award shows and has also been a part of numerous comedy shows, including Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. The actress has also made appearances in films like Sanam Re, Jatt & Juliet 2, and Khiladi 786.

Bharti Singh celebrates her 38th birthday today, 3 July. Born in Amritsar, Punjab, she has attained fame as an actress, writer, comedian, and television presenter.

Singh has hosted several award shows and has also been a part of numerous comedy shows, including Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. The actress has also made appearances in films like Sanam Re, Jatt & Juliet 2, and Khiladi 786.

Since 2017, Bharti Singh has been married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She gave birth to a boy in April this year.

On the occasion of Bharti Singh's birthday, here is a look at her family photo gallery

Bharti Singh shared some adorable pictures with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently. Singh can be seen sporting a sky blue outfit while Limbachiyaa is wearing a red jacket with a tan coloured kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

In May, Singh shared pictures from her photoshoot with her husband from the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra. The couple can be seen goofing off together.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Lalli, aka Bharti Singh, shared a picture with her newborn baby. Her expression and caption express her love for her kid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haarsh Limbachiyaa (@haarshlimbachiyaa30)

The actress shared pictures from her photoshoot with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, where they announced the birth of their baby boy. Bharti Singh looks ethereal in a white dress.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

The Kapil Sharma Show star shared a series of images featuring herself and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The caption accompanying these photos is too cute. The pictures were posted sometime after Singh announced her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

This power couple of television looks smoking hot. Singh can be seen wearing a silver-coloured dress, whereas Limbachiyaa is dressed a blue blazer with a black shirt.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Singh and Limbachiyaa shared a romantic reel, which left fans gushing over their relationship.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.