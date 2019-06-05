You are here:

Bharat: Salman Khan fans celebrate Ali Abbas Zafar's film on Twitter, calling it a 'blockbuster'

FP Staff

Jun 05, 2019 19:39:37 IST

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's highly anticipated film, Bharat, has finally released on Eid, 5 June amid much frenzy. The celebrations around the release are palpable on the internet with scores of tweets about the film, making #BharatReleaseDay trend through the day on the micro-blogging website.

While the film has not received favourable reviews from most critics, Salman Khan fans are unaffected. Most shows were house full through the day, and according to some sources, the film opened with a whopping 65 percent theatre occupancy in early morning shows.

Here are some of the tweets around Bharat release:

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 19:50:50 IST

