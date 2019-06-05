Bharat: Salman Khan fans celebrate Ali Abbas Zafar's film on Twitter, calling it a 'blockbuster'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's highly anticipated film, Bharat, has finally released on Eid, 5 June amid much frenzy. The celebrations around the release are palpable on the internet with scores of tweets about the film, making #BharatReleaseDay trend through the day on the micro-blogging website.

While the film has not received favourable reviews from most critics, Salman Khan fans are unaffected. Most shows were house full through the day, and according to some sources, the film opened with a whopping 65 percent theatre occupancy in early morning shows.

Here are some of the tweets around Bharat release:

Finished watching #Bharat & man this movie has BLOCKBUSTER written all over it.@aliabbaszafar has done it again by presenting @BeingSalmanKhan in a way no one could ever do.#SalmanKhan has nailed this role n makes this one of his best performances ever.

Ratings- — SRKs SHIELD (@SRKsShield_) June 5, 2019

Public response to #Bharat has proved that @BeingSalmanKhan will rule the No 1 spot for another 10 years. Show me one Bollywood star who garners this kind of craze? Unbelievable! — Shiv Shetty (@shiv_shetty1) June 5, 2019

As expected @BeingSalmanKhan s #Bharat opens to packed houses with huge crowds all over. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) June 5, 2019

#Bharat Interval OUTSTANDING. All over @BeingSalmanKhan show. Biggest slap on the face who told salman cant acting. — Shubham Shukla (@being_sshukla) June 4, 2019

#Bharat forget reviews. Just go and watch, mark my word you will love it. #Respect.

In case you want review : " TABAHI". — Ashtesh Brahm (@AshteshB) June 5, 2019

#Bharat is MARVELOUS.. Bhaijaan's best film after BB this decade. Superly executed journey of Man & a Nation blended with clap worthy dialogues, humorous and emotional moments. Salman Khan shines specially in emotional scences. @BeingSalmanKhan #bharat Rating- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Jeshavath Mallesh (@malleshrsy) June 5, 2019

Second half of #Bharat is probably the best in a few decades atleast till now. @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar you have taken huge leaps with this one. — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) June 5, 2019

Best performance of Salman Khan. It's complete package of emotions, comedy, drama and action. Wonderful Katrina and an amazing Sunil Grover. #BHARAT @BeingSalmanKhan — Simar R Kaur (@SimarBerki) June 5, 2019

Watched #Bharat ~ A movie Full of Everything Action, Emotion, Humour ! @BeingSalmanKhan at his best after Bajrangi Bhaijaan ! His different Shades Katrina was Like bonfire Item, you just can't take off your eyes from her — Adi (@Aditya__17) June 5, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 19:50:50 IST

