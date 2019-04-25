Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar on shooting Varun Dhawan’s cameo: Was just a big party on sets

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar recently opened up on Varun Dhawan doing a cameo in his film, which also features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

As per reports, Zafar stated that the Bharat cast had a wonderful time with Varun on set since the Judwaa 2 actor is very close to Salman and Katrina. “He is a great friend and actor. He is a very good boy and we really get along and he is also very fond of Salman and Katrina. It was just a big party on sets when he was there,” said Zafar.

Terming Varun's cameo as an "interesting scene", Zafar stated that he would be able to understand where to place the scene once he had received the final cut of Bharat.

Bharat will trace the journey of a man, spanning multiple decades. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the trailer, that gives glimpses into the various phases of the film. Salman will be seen in six different avatars for the film. The actor even released separate posters for each look.

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series

Bharat is slated to release on 5 June. It marks Salman’s first release since the critical and commercial disappointment Race 3.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 13:26:07 IST

