Bharat fifth poster, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, goes five years forward than the fourth one

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film Bharat is creating the right noises on social media. The consecutive poster releases of Bharat on Instagram by Salman are giving fans a glimpse of what the movie is really about.

The 53-year-old actor will sport six looks in the film as he unveils each through a poster on his Instagram account.

The superstar has once again taken to his official social media account and shared yet another intriguing poster of his forthcoming film.

The new poster picks up five years forward from where the last poster left. The year here is 1990 with Salman in the look of an middle-aged man in a blazer and a shirt alongside Katrina, who dons a sari and curly hair.

Loving the eye-catching campaign... And Salman’s different look in every poster... New poster of #Bharat... Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar... 5 June 2019 release. #Eid2019 pic.twitter.com/Vw5N7N6VHl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2019

Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat is an official remake of a Korean film An Ode To My Father. Salman will play the titular role of Bharat as it chronicles the life of an ordinary man and the history of his country through his eyes.

Bharat will mark Salman and Katrina’s sixth collaboration on screen. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff and Tabu in key roles. It is set to open in theatres this Eid on 5 June.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 12:23:17 IST

