Bharat: Cinema advertisers to showcase promotional material with Salman Khan's film

Salman Khan's Bharat is one of the most highly-anticipated films to be released during the Eid weekend, creating an opportunity for brands to showcase their products via in-cinema advertising. Moneycontrol reports that cinema advertising witnesses a surge during festival season and for mainstream, big budget releases.

Siddharth Bhardwaj of UFO Moviez told the publication, "Salman Khan movies’ association with Eid has been a very efficacious formula, so for Bharat, like all Eid-Salman movies, brands are looking to book slots weeks in advance. During festive weekends, and especially with movies like Bharat, our ad inventories are full and we usually charge an additional premium as well on rates."

Bharat will trace the journey of a man, spanning four decades. Beginning with 1964, where Salman is seen as a young circus performer, the posters released by the makers takes viewers to 2010, in which he can be seen as a 70-year-old.

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it is slated to release on 5 June.

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 18:04:55 IST

