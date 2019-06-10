You are here:

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's drama crosses Rs 150 cr mark on Day 5

FP Staff

Jun 10, 2019 12:26:38 IST

Ever since its release on 5 June, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest film Bharat has been raking in big numbers at the domestic box office. The film, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its fourth day, has now surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark as well, on its fifth day at the box office.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial earned Rs 27.90 crore on Sunday, pushing its current total collection to Rs 150.10 crore.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in a still from Bharat. Image via Twitter

Trade analysts state that the film has the potential to become the second highest earner of 2019 on day six, if it continues its glorious run. However, the collections were significantly affected by the India-Australia World Cup cricket match on Sunday.

After Prem Ratan Dhan PayoBharat is now the actor's biggest opener so far in India. It has also surpassed the opening day earnings of films like Gully BoyTotal DhamaalKalank and Kesari.

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Koren film Ode to My Father (2014), directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. Besides Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 12:26:38 IST

