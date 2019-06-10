Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's drama crosses Rs 150 cr mark on Day 5

Ever since its release on 5 June, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest film Bharat has been raking in big numbers at the domestic box office. The film, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its fourth day, has now surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark as well, on its fifth day at the box office.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial earned Rs 27.90 crore on Sunday, pushing its current total collection to Rs 150.10 crore.

Trade analysts state that the film has the potential to become the second highest earner of 2019 on day six, if it continues its glorious run. However, the collections were significantly affected by the India-Australia World Cup cricket match on Sunday.

Check out the tweet with the current box office figures

#Bharat Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr. Total: ₹ 150.10 cr. India biz... After a glorious start, #Bharat needs to score on weekdays... Mon-Thu biz will give an idea of lifetime biz... Will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today [Day 6]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2019

#Bharat had a solid *extended* opening weekend... Thunderous Day 1 and 2 [#Eid festivities]... Maintained consistency from Day 3 to 5 [₹ 20 cr+ on all days]... Two crucial cricket matches #CWC19 - on Wed [#INDvSA] and Sun [#INDvAUS] - made a significant dent in biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2019

After Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bharat is now the actor's biggest opener so far in India. It has also surpassed the opening day earnings of films like Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Kalank and Kesari.

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Koren film Ode to My Father (2014), directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. Besides Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 12:26:38 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.