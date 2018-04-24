Bharat Ane Nenu may become Mahesh Babu's biggest hit; film all set to break record of Ram Charan-starrer Rangasthalam

Mahesh Babu’s Siva Koratala-directed political drama Bharat Ane Nenu has taken a solid opening worldwide, with early figures estimated to be around Rs 90 crores gross for its three-day opening weekend, including Thursday premieres in the USA.

It's a mind-blowing number for a Telugu film, with no dubbed versions in other languages. In the Comscore India weekend (20-22 April) top-20 provisional report for box-office collections taken from major cinema chains in the country, Bharat Ane Nenu features at the number one position, a place normally taken by Bollywood films.

In the USA, Bharat Ane Nenu is said to have minted a whopping $2, 468, 664 (Rs 16.30 crore) in three days, including premieres. It has made its way to the top five highest-grossing Telugu films in the USA. It is also expected to break the records of Mahesh Babu’s Srimanthudu (number 4) and Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam (number 3), and emerge as the new number three in long run with only Baahubali 1 and 2.

In Australia, it has witnessed the best ever opening for a Telugu film after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, with an impressive A$ 339,133 (Rs 1.72 crore). In the Gulf and select pockets in Europe, it has had a great opening; the numbers are yet to come out. The film is doing universally well and is being liked for Mahesh Babu’s performance and its overall packaging by the director.

Bharat Ane Nenu carries pretty good reports in its core areas — the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Mahesh Babu’s previous release Spyder got bad audience feedback in these areas. As per trade sources, Bharat Ane Nenu is said to have grossed around Rs 60 crore in both the states put together and another Rs 10 crore from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and smaller markets in the rest of India. The film seems to have struck a chord with the viewers, as it is a political drama. Mahesh Babu’s press meet scene is turning out to be the highlight of the film, especially after the real-life spat on Twitter between Pawan Kalyan and RGV.

As of 23 April, the film is holding well and has already crossed the magic Rs 100 crore collections worldwide. And with summer holidays kicking in and no other big releases for the long May Day weekend, the Mahesh Babu entertainer is expected to rock at the box-office. The trade says Bharat Ane Nenu is all set to be the superstar’s biggest hit in his career.

